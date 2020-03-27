Four Russian, one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during current state of emergency

Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency which was declared in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Armen Simonyan said at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Belavia Belarussian airline will carry out Minsk-Yerevan flight in coming days. From the Russian airlines –Ural Airlines, Aeroflot, Sibir Airlines and Nordwind Airlines are operating flights. The passenger flow has greatly decreased. As of March 8, we had 6,000 passengers daily, but now their number is nearly 800”, the deputy minister said.