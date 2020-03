A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said the baby is asymptomatic.

The baby’s mother is also infected. “The baby doesn’t have symptoms, the mother had fever for two days but doesn’t have symptoms at this moment. They are under medical supervision,” Torosyan said.