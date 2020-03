China is ready to support the United States in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Chinese President said that in current situation China and the US should unite and fight against the epidemic. Several Chinese companies provided a humanitarian aid to the US.