The US overtook Italy and China as the state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, CNN reported.

March 27, 2020, 09:43 The US has the world's most confirmed COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to CNN, on Thursday, the US had an increase of over 15,000 cases in a day, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over 82,000. By the way, China has reported 81,285 cases.

The US has now had about 1,195 deaths.