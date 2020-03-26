Bako Sahakyan meets with representatives of political parties supporting authorities

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with representatives of the Artsakh Parliament’s political parties supporting the authorities, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: State elections to be held on March 31 of the current year were touched upon during the meeting. Within this context the Head of the State underscored once again the necessity of implementing all preventive and organizational activities and maintaining sanitary and hygienic rules in the pre-election period to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic.