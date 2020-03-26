Six new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan, contact.az reported referring to the operational headquarters.

March 26, 2020, 15:43 Man dies of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of the infected, an Azerbaijani citizen, went to the hospital complaining of fever and shortness of breath. A patient who also suffered from diabetes mellitus and coronary heart disease was tested positive for COVID-19. Family members of the patient and other persons with whom he was in contact are quarantined, news.am reports. A total of 81 patients with active coronavirus are in special treatment hospitals in Azerbaijan. A woman died of coronavirus in Azerbaijan on March 12. Ten people have recovered from the disease.