Three Armenian soldiers test positive for COVID19

Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said in a statement released through his spokesperson.

March 26, 2020, 13:58

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The three servicemen were tested on March 25 because a family member of one of the soldiers had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. The confirmed cases are interconnected and are related to one of the virus hotbeds in the country.

According to epidemiological studies, the servicemen were previously isolated, which significantly reduced the risk of further spread of the infection,” the minister said. “They haven’t developed pneumonia. One of them has mild fever, the other two don’t have any symptoms,” Tonoyan said, adding that the troops will receive high-quality treatment. All direct contacts of the servicemen have been quarantined and another 32 soldiers have been tested pending results.