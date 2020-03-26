Three Armenian soldiers test positive for COVID19

Three Armenian military servicemen have tested positive for COVID19. They are hospitalized, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said in a statement released through his spokesperson.
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with representatives of the Artsakh Parliament’s political parties supporting the authorities, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart...
Armenia fully supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for a global ceasefire, Armenian FM...
On 24 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation with heads of...
President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is in Artsakh. d
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the...
According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading...
PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to support the RA Ministry of Health to control the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic in Armenia with continuous delivery of medical supplies and equipment.
Armenia recorded a major progress in international reports in various areas, in particular high level...
25 new COVID19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia.
17 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia as of March 25, 10:00, the healthcare...
41 new cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan...
Stepankert’s Sanderk textile company is also involved in the preparation of medical masks.
There are still no coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh (COVID-19)
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops...
Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan...
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
