Armenia recorded a major progress in international reports in various areas, in particular high level of democracy, improvement in economic freedom index, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook, introducing the results.

March 26, 2020, 11:09 Armenia’s new achievements in international rankings

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: He mentioned two important achievements: “The first one: the Varieties of democracy dataset initiative published a report on democracy which noted that while there is a serious increase in authoritarianism in the world, in 2019 high rates of democratization were recorded,” he said. The next report is the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom. Pashinyan here highlighted the fact that this year Armenia has changed its status in the Economic Freedom Index. If previously the country was Moderately Free, this year it is Mostly Free. The country has captured the 34th place, compared to the 47th place in 2019.