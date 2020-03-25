Spain surpasses China in overall number of coronavirus deaths

Spain is now second only to Italy in worldwide deaths from COVID-19, after it surpassed China, where the outbreak began, Euronews reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Wednesday morning Spain had registered 3,434 dead, taking over the death toll in China which stands at 3,285. Italy, the world's worst affected country, has an official death toll of 6,820. Countries across the world continue to battle the spread of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, with India on Tuesday implementing the the world's biggest lockdown of 1.3 billion people. India followed the example of a number of countries, especially in Europe, which remains the global coronavirus hotspot.