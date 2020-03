Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms, The Guardian reported quoting a statement by Clarence House.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but does not have the virus, spokesperson said. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.