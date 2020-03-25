Hantavirus: New deadly virus spreading in China

A newly reported death in China from a virus completely different to COVID-19 has recently surfaced, sparking fears.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A man travelling on a bus who died has tested positive for hantavirus, a completely different virus to COVID-19 which is currently sweeping the globe, Daily Express said, citing reports. Other passengers have since been tested for hantavirus. The unidentified victim, who is thought to be from Yunnan province, was travelling to work when he died, the state-run Global Times announced in a tweet on Monday.

The worker was from the city of Lincang - where authorities have now began to monitor and screen for the disease. An epidemiological investigation has also been opened. According to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unlike coronavirus, hantaviruses are a family of viruses which are spread mainly by rodents. They can cause varied diseases in people, for example, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). Again, unlike coronavirus, is not an airborne disease and can only spread to people if they come into contact with urine, faces, and the saliva of rodents.