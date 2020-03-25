Armenian MFA issued a statement on Wednesday over the Russian government’s new decision.

March 25, 2020, 11:42 Armenian citizens abroad can return home using Russia as transit country

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, citizens of the CIS member states, including Armenia, who are abroad and want to return to their homeland, can use the territory of Russia as a transit country. The MFA recalled that citizens who wish to return from Russia to Armenia can use exclusively air transport due to the ban on foreigners entering Georgia.