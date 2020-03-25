Metallica launches weekly online concert series

Metallica has launched a new weekly concert series titled Metallica Mondays, NME magazine reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a new statement, the band announced the launch of the new series and promised to bring entire shows from their past onto their YouTube channel and Facebook every Monday.

Joining the current trend of artist streaming concerts online during the global coronavirus pandemic, the band kicked off the series with a full set from Slane Castle in Ireland – filmed on June 8, 2019. Metallica said: “Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series #MetallicaMondays.” This comes after it was announced the band have cancelled two festival headline performances due to take place later this year in order to support frontman James Hetfield’s recovery.