President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

On 24 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were on the agenda of the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan.