China’s authorities will lift a ban on entering and leaving the Hubei province on March 25, the region’s Health Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

March 24, 2020, 15:23 China to lift quarantine in Hubei province on March 25

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The restrictions in the capital of the province, Wuhan, will be canceled on April 8. The decision comes due to improving epidemiological situation in the region, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, TASS reports. Since midnight on Wednesday, restrictions on inbound and outbound traffic will end in the Hubei province.

People leaving Hubei are required to possess the "green code" attesting to their health. Authorities in Wuhan, home to 11 million people, will halt controls on traffic starting April 8. The quarantine in Wuhan and the Hubei province was introduced on January 23. The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019.

More than 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, nearly 350,000 people have contracted the virus and some 16,000 have died.