On 24 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation with heads of the republic's state structures, regional administrations and mayor of Stepanakert, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

March 24, 2020, 13:36 Bako Sahakyan convenes consultation on activities of the structures coordinating the fight against the coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The work carried out by the bodies coordinating the fight against the novel coronavirus was discussed at the consultation. The Head of the State underscored the necessity of constant monitoring of the epidemiological situation in the republic, prompt implementation of all preventive and organizational measures against the spread of the infection.