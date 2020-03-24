41 new cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.

March 24, 2020, 09:17 Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Today we recorded 41 new cases and this number, also its geography are somehow concerning. A citizen working in a factory in Kotayk Province and a citizen working in a factory in Yerevan's Erebuni district have been tested positive for coronavirus'', Pashinyan said in particular.