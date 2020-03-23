Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, on Sunday urged in a direct TV speech his countrymen to react with responsibility and stay home if feeling sick, EUobserver reported.

March 23, 2020, 17:27 Sweden opts for voluntary approach to coronavirus

Stronger measures might be needed, he warned, but Sweden's political approach to the coronavirus remains more relaxed than the harsher measures taken in neighbouring Denmark. Gatherings of 500 people are still allowed in Sweden and only university and higher education has been moved online.