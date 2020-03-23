Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reported citing the Olympic committees of both countries.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Both countries' Olympic committees also are calling for the Games to be postponed until 2021. "While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee said in a joint statement Sunday. "This is not solely about athlete health -- it is about public health."

The Australian Olympic Committee said "our athletes now need to prioritize their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families." The decisions came hours after International Olympic Committee's executive board said it is considering postponing -- but not canceling -- this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic.