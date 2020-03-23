Social networks Facebook and Instagram will reduce the quality of video in Europe to help European networks deal with demand from people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engadget reported.

March 23, 2020, 14:31 Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. The same has already been done by Disney, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon.