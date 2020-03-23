Stepankert’s Sanderk textile company continues making medical masks

Stepankert’s Sanderk textile company is also involved in the preparation of medical masks.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Khachatryan, Deputy Director of Sanderk LLC told “Artsakhpress”. According to him, the masks made by the company are of high quality. If the medical masks sold in drugstores are intended for single use, then the masks made by the company may be used several times after being disinfected in a proper way. “By the order of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh , we have started producing medical masks since February.

The possibilities of the company allow to make 5,000 medical masks daily, but now we produce 2400-3000 masks. The main raw materials are brought from Armenia. The medical mask produced by the company costs 150 drams, "he said. Khachatryan noted that they will carry out the work until the problems with the novel coronavirus are resolved.

Armen Khachatryan noted that making medical masks for the company is not a matter of profit but a way to ensure the health of the society.