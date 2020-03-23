No coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh

1295 | March 18, 2020 17:47 Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of institutions under the jurisdiction of Stepanakert Municipality

1207 | March 18, 2020 15:32 Armenia coronavirus prevention, treatment: Payments to opened account amount to over AMD 43mn in 1 day

1197 | March 18, 2020 15:00 No coronavirus cases reported in Artsakh

1167 | March 18, 2020 12:45 Armenia government proposes to extend “restrictions” on cement imports from Iran

1135 | March 18, 2020 17:52 Global mobilization of Armenian resources against the COVID-19 pandemic

1132 | March 19, 2020 09:51 OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus

1128 | March 19, 2020 13:59 Arayik Harutyunyan is leading candidate in Artsakh presidential election

1117 | March 18, 2020 11:50 Armenia coronavirus cases reach 84