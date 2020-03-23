Armenia develops business aid package for eliminating COVID19 consequences

PM Nikol Pashinyan has unveiled the first draft package of the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Armenia fully supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for a global ceasefire, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wrote on his Twitter.
On 24 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation with heads of...
President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is in Artsakh. d
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the...
According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading...
The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE...
On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
41 new cases of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.
Stepankert’s Sanderk textile company is also involved in the preparation of medical masks.
There are still no coronavirus cases recorded in Artsakh (COVID-19)
4 more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia. The total number of infected is 194,...
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders and Chairmen issued a statement on COVID-19 outbreak.
A total of 160 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia, National Center for Disease Control and...
The temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the...
The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports alleging the country’s frontline troops “launched a provocative action in the direction of Goranboy and left one soldier in the no man’s land.”
Preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military amid the global COVID19 pandemic.
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan...
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
