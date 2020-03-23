Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders and Chairmen issued a statement on COVID-19 outbreak.

March 23, 2020, 10:16 COVID19: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to provide 10 lung ventilation devices to Armenian hospitals

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The full text of the statement is presented below: “On behalf of the partners and supporters of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, we would like to confirm that during the outbreak of COVID-19 we fully intend to continue our global efforts to help the most vulnerable while supporting local health professionals on the front lines. At the core of Aurora’s mission is the drive to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world. It couldn’t be more relevant after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. Today, we are more committed than ever to lending a helping hand to those who might otherwise be overlooked or forsaken entirely.

This global outbreak has shifted the global agenda. While the world is focusing on manufacturing the vaccine and minimizing the damage, refugees and other vulnerable communities inalterably supported by Aurora continue to suffer and face additional pressures in light of COVID-19. It is important for us not to lose sight of their hardship. Aurora will continue giving a second chance to those who have already been through so much. At the same time, the Initiative will contribute to fighting the pandemic and supporting the medical staff by providing ten lung ventilation devices for Armenian Hospitals using the funds raised via #AraratChallenge campaign. As a universal movement, we take the safety and health of our global community extremely seriously. In these trying and uncertain times, one thing is very clear: every day, more and more people in the world will need assistance, and it is our duty and responsibility to provide it. This challenge is faced by all of humanity, and we urge all of you to join Aurora in rising to it”. Tom Catena, Chair, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Lord Ara Darzi, Chair, Aurora Prize Selection Committee Noubar Afeyan, Vartan Gregorian, Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founders, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative * * * About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to empower modern-day saviors to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world and thus continue the cycle of giving internationally.