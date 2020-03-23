Trump to deploy National Guard in California, New York, Washington states

US authorities have signed up to deploy the National Guard in New York, California, and Washington to combat the spread of coronavirus, said US President Donald Trump at White House.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "And through (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the federal government will be funding 100% of the cost of deploying national guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command,” CNN reported quoting Trump. "We'll be following them and we hope they can do the job and I think they will. I spoke with all three of the governors today, just a little while ago and they're very happy with what we're going to be doing." Trump said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which calculates based on data from federal and local authorities, over 32 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the US. The deal toll has reached 409.