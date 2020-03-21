President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is in Artsakh. d

March 21, 2020, 16:25 Armenia and Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners, says Sarkissian

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the briefing with journalists on Saturday , Armen Sarkissian noted that with president Bako Sahakyan he will discuss the general situation and the situation on the borders these days.

Artsakh must overcome this global disaster.

According to him, the role of the state is also important, and he will talk about this with Artsakh president.

“I will be happy to share the experience and knowledge that I have acquired lately by communicating with the leaders of different countries, ministers of health, and scientists,” he added.

This is another battle or war that we must wage against an invisible enemy, which is also a world enemy.

“I hope that Armenia and Artsakh will emerge from this big challenge as winners with minimal losses.”