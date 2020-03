On 21 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Stepanakert with President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Artsakh president’s press service reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics were on the discussion agenda.