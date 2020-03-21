Artsakhpress

US vice president's office employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of the US vice president Mike Pence’s office became infected with the coronavirus, CNN reported referring to Pence’s press service.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Neither President Trump, nor Vice President Pence had close contact with this person, said Vice President spokeswoman Katie Miller. Earlier, Pence and Trump attended the Republican Party conference, one of the participants of which turned out to be diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus. The US president has already tested negative for coronavirus.


     

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the OSCE monitoring mission at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone due to the situation caused by the spread of coronavirus in the world.

Arayik Harutyunyan is leading candidate in Artsakh presidential election

According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading...

OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE...

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of institutions under the jurisdiction of Stepanakert Municipality

On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of...

Armenia government proposes to extend “restrictions” on cement imports from Iran

The government of Armenia is proposing to extend the "restrictions" on cement imports from Iran and a...

Artsakh’s President chairs consultation on actions to fight novel coronavirus

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities...

Low standards of democracy in Azerbaijan hinder advancement of NK peace process – Armenia MFA

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia financial system functions normally, says cenbank amid coronavirus crisis

The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Kiwi orchards to be planted in Artsakh

In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...

Armenia records 160 coronavirus casesվ

A total of 160 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Armenian health ministry reported. The number has increased by 24.

COVID-19: EU applies temporary restriction on non-essential travel from third countries

The temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the...

Citizen diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Russia days after traveling from Armenia

An Armenian citizen who departed from Armenia to Russia on March 11th has been diagnosed with the novel...

112 in 136 coronavirus cases are direct contacts

112 out of the 136 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia are all direct contacts of the previously confirmed...

First Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight to be operated as scheduled on March 20

The first Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight scheduled for today, March 20, will be operated as...

Coronavirus cases reach 136 in Armenia

Fourteen more cases were confirmed in Armenia as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted...

Armenia confirms 7 more coronavirus cases: The total number reaches 122

7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections...

Artak Davtyan visits northeastern military units

On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.

Artsakh defense minister monitors military field work

From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...

OSCE Mission conducts ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Artak Davtyan visits southeastern border

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...

OSCE Mission to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 160 times in passing week

The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

2020 Cannes International Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Euro 2020 postponed until next summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece without spectators due to coronavirus

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho held by Paraguayan authorities over alleged fake passport

Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

Jeanne Barseghian wins first round of Strasbourg municipal elections

Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68

Armenia journalist receives award from Mike Pompeo, Melania Trump

US vice president's office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Russia starts testing vaccine against coronavirus

Trump cancels G7 summit at Camp David due to coronavirus, to hold video-conference instead

China renders 30 tons of anti-coronavirus donations to Iran

