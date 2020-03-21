US vice president's office employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of the US vice president Mike Pence’s office became infected with the coronavirus, CNN reported referring to Pence’s press service.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Neither President Trump, nor Vice President Pence had close contact with this person, said Vice President spokeswoman Katie Miller. Earlier, Pence and Trump attended the Republican Party conference, one of the participants of which turned out to be diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus. The US president has already tested negative for coronavirus.