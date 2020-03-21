Azerbaijan violates ceasefire nearly 250 times in passing week. Artsakh MOD

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime more than 250 times in one week and fired around 1900 shots from various caliber small arms at military positions of Artsakh, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army fully oversee the frontline and continue to confidently carry out their combat duty.