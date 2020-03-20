FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

FIFA announced on Thursday it will be making archival footage of previous World Cup matches available to the public for free, Sports Illustrated reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Full games will be made available to stream in their entirety on FIFA.com, the FIFA You Tube channel and also Weibo in China beginning on March 21. Fans will decide which games are made available via Twitter voting. A total of 30 matches from the men's and women's World Cup will be posted, the source said.