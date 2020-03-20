Citizen diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Russia days after traveling from Armenia

An Armenian citizen who departed from Armenia to Russia on March 11th has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Krasnodar, Russia.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The citizen is currently hospitalized in the Krasnodar Krai, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.