Citizen diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Russia days after traveling from Armenia

An Armenian citizen who departed from Armenia to Russia on March 11th has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Krasnodar, Russia.
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have issued a statement regarding the temporary cessation of the OSCE monitoring mission at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone due to the situation caused by the spread of coronavirus in the world.
According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading...
The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE...
On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of...
The government of Armenia is proposing to extend the "restrictions" on cement imports from Iran and a...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities...
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
The temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the EU+ area, the EU Delegation to Armenia said.
112 out of the 136 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia are all direct contacts of the previously confirmed...
The first Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight scheduled for today, March 20, will be operated as...
Fourteen more cases were confirmed in Armenia as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted...
7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections...
A nurse of the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan is among the 115 people infected with the...
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
