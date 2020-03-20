The temporary travel restriction should apply to all non-essential travel from third countries to the EU+ area, the EU Delegation to Armenia said.

March 20, 2020, 15:28 COVID-19: EU applies temporary restriction on non-essential travel from third countries

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: For such a temporary travel restriction to have the desired effect in terms of restricting the spread of the coronavirus, exceptions need to be limited to travel for essential purposes.

The temporary travel restriction must exempt nationals of all EU Member States and Schengen Associated States, 3 or the purposes of returning to their homes. This exemption must apply to:

- all EU citizens4 and citizens of the Schengen Associated States, and their family members;

- third-country nationals who are long-term residents under the Long-term Residence Directive and persons deriving their right to reside from other EU Directives or national law or who hold national long-term visas. It should also not apply to other travellers with an essential function or need, including:

- Healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals;

- Frontier workers;

- Transport personnel engaged in haulage of goods and other transport staff to the extent necessary;

- Diplomats, staff of international organisations, military personnel and humanitarian aid workers in the exercise of their functions;

- Passengers in transit;

- Passengers travelling for imperative family reasons; - Persons in need of international protection or for other humanitarian reasons. Coordinated and reinforced health checks should be carried out for the individuals allowed to enter the EU+ area.