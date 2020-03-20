Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

A 34-year-old Armenian man from Glendora, California, died Thursday in a Pasadena hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus just last week, Asbarez reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jeffrey Ghazarian became the second person in LA County to die from the coronavirus. “He suffered a lot and put up a good fight. We will miss our Jeff everyday but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together,” his sister wrote on Facebook. Ghazarian’s family told TMZ that he flew from LA to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but stayed a few extra days to visit Disney World and Universal theme parks with friends.