Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has launched tests of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, TASS reports.In Russia in order to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector of Rospotrebnadzor has swiftly developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms," the watchdog said.

March 20, 2020, 11:38 Russia starts testing vaccine against coronavirus