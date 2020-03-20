Trump cancels G7 summit at Camp David due to coronavirus, to hold video-conference instead

US President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a video-conference instead, Reuters reports citing the White House.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision comes as nations around the world seal their borders and ban travel to stop the virus’ spread.

Trump held a video-conference with the leaders of the world’s major industrialized countries earlier this week and plans to repeat that in April, May and June, when the physical meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland was scheduled to take place.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union.