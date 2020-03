Fourteen more cases were confirmed in Armenia as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted as of Friday 10am, the Ministry of Health reports.

March 20, 2020, 10:19 Coronavirus cases reach 136 in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In total, there are 136 cases recorded at this time," it added. "We have 1 case of recovery."