The Beijing Municipality sent 30 tons of medical and healthcare items to Iran in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The donation has been sent to the capital city of Tehran by 11 trucks, IRNA reports.

March 19, 2020, 16:43 China renders 30 tons of anti-coronavirus donations to Iran

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thanking China for the measure, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi called for mutual cooperation in various areas. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that 17,361 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 1,135 of them have succumbed to death.