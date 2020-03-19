Artsakhpress

China renders 30 tons of anti-coronavirus donations to Iran

The Beijing Municipality sent 30 tons of medical and healthcare items to Iran in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The donation has been sent to the capital city of Tehran by 11 trucks, IRNA reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thanking China for the measure, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi called for mutual cooperation in various areas. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said that 17,361 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 1,135 of them have succumbed to death.


     

Arayik Harutyunyan is leading candidate in Artsakh presidential election

According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan is running for office backed by his Free Fatherland party.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Armenia confirms 7 more coronavirus cases: The total number reaches 122

7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 122, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media on March 19.

Artak Davtyan visits northeastern military units

On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Euro 2020 postponed until next summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Jeanne Barseghian wins first round of Strasbourg municipal elections

China renders 30 tons of anti-coronavirus donations to Iran

