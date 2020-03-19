7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 122, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media on March 19.

March 19, 2020, 14:13 Armenia confirms 7 more coronavirus cases: The total number reaches 122

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Out of the 122 infections, one patient has already recovered, the remaining are in normal condition.