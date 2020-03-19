Italian doctor dies of coronavirus after working without gloves due to shortage

A 57-year-old doctor who tested positive for coronavirus and who was working in a hospital in the town of Codogno has died, Euronews reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Marcello Natali had been hospitalised in Cremona before being transferred to Milan after developing double pneumonia. In one of the last interviews he gave before he was tested for COVID-19, he told Euronews that he had had to work without gloves: "They have run out," he said. Italy announced a record daily death toll of 475 on Wednesday, bringing the number of dead in the country to 2,978, with almost 36,000 confirmed cases.