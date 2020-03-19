Nurse among coronavirus patients in Armenia

A nurse of the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan is among the 115 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The nurse was immediately hospitalized; she is in a satisfactory state and doesn’t have pneumonia. I wish her speedy recovery,” said Torosyan on social media.