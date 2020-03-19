World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
According to polls, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan is running for office backed by his Free Fatherland party.
The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE...
On 18 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with the heads of...
The government of Armenia is proposing to extend the "restrictions" on cement imports from Iran and a...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities...
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president...
In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 122, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media on March 19.
A nurse of the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan is among the 115 people infected with the...
5 more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...
The current pandemic of COVID-19 has caused a global call to action and cooperation. In times of crisis...
43 million 121 thousand AMD has been transferred to the account number which was opened on March 17 to...
So far, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Artsakh, Artsakh Healthcare Ministry stated.
6 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected...
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day