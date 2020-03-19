World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

March 19, 2020, 10:56 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: And WTI crude oil futures for April rose 11.73 percent to $22.76 a barrel. Brent oil futures for May supplies increased 4.74 percent to $26.06 a barrel.