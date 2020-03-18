43 million 121 thousand AMD has been transferred to the account number which was opened on March 17 to assist Armenia’s healthcare ministry to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the government stated.

March 18, 2020, 15:32 Armenia coronavirus prevention, treatment: Payments to opened account amount to over AMD 43mn in 1 day

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The finance ministry said that as of March 18, at 14:00, the funds transferred to the account comprised 43 million 121 thousand AMD. A total of 218 payments were made to this account.