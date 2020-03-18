Artsakhpress

Economy

Armenia government proposes to extend “restrictions” on cement imports from Iran

The government of Armenia is proposing to extend the "restrictions" on cement imports from Iran and a number of other countries because of the unprecedented fall in prices for this product in the market.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Babken Tunyan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly, said this during the committee meeting to debate on the package of bills on amendments to the Law on State Duty, news.am reports.
According to Tunyan, it is about imposing restrictions on the import of cement from Iran. The government, in particular, with the support of parliament, approved a year ago the import duty of cement from Iran and a number of other countries, which amounted to 14,000 drams per ton. "This restriction should have been lifted in April, but the government proposes to extend it by another three months," Tunyan added. The aforesaid parliamentary committee endorsed this bill proposed by the government, but with a change to the noted term. Accordingly, instead of three months, these "restrictions" will be extended until December 31, but with the possibility of re-discussion and shortening this period.

     

