Armenia government proposes to extend “restrictions” on cement imports from Iran

The government of Armenia is proposing to extend the "restrictions" on cement imports from Iran and a number of other countries because of the unprecedented fall in prices for this product in the market.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Babken Tunyan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly, said this during the committee meeting to debate on the package of bills on amendments to the Law on State Duty, news.am reports.