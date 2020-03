Turkey confirms first coronavirus death

Turkey confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus late on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported, citing country's health minister. A patient, 89, died while 51 additional cases were diagnosed, Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: With the new figures, the number of confirmed cases rose to 98. Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers. The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.