The Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, which is designated as the coronavirus-only hospital, is building a new 40-room ward which will be ready in 3-4 days.

March 18, 2020, 09:50 Armenia Minister of Health: Construction at infectious disease hospital in progress

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan noted this on Facebook.