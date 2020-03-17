Euro 2020 has been postponed by one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Norwegian FA. Uefa, European football's governing body, has been holding an emergency video conference involving major stakeholders on Tuesday, BBC Sport reports.

March 17, 2020, 17:59 Euro 2020 postponed until next summer amid coronavirus pandemic

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Norwegian FA says it was decided that the tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July next year. The tournament was due to take place from 12 June-12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe.