French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced a nationwide lockdown for at least 15 days starting Tuesday at noon, as France steps up its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

March 17, 2020, 15:22 Macron on coronavirus: ‘We’re at war’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are at war," Macron said multiple times during a 20-minute televised speech, according to Politico. While calling on the French people to "keep calm," he ordered extraordinary measures never before taken during peacetime. People will only be allowed to leave their homes for necessary outings. "As of tomorrow at noon, and for 15 days at least, our movements will be severely reduced," Macron said.