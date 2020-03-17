Turkey's coronavirus cases rise to 47

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus late Monday as it continued efforts to curb its spread. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 29 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number in Turkey to 47, Anadolu Agency reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said the new cases come from contacts abroad; the U.S., Middle East, Europe and three were from returning pilgrims from an Umrah visit in Saudi Arabia. Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year. "Overseas contact will continue to be a risk," Koca noted, adding the importance of applying measures strictly.