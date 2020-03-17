Armenia coronavirus cases reach 64

12 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus brought the total number of infected in Armenia to 64 on March 17.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today an enlarged consultation to discuss the activities being carried out by the Interdepartmental Commission to combat the new coronavirus, the Presidential Office.
Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the speech of Azerbaijani president...
In a strong showing of legislative support, 75 U.S. Representatives from 23 states sent a bipartisan...
The Multicultural Mosaic Foundation (MMF), a Colorado-based nonprofit organization which derives its...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia...
On 10 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Hadrout regional center convened a working...
President Bako Sahakyan signed Artsakh Republic laws "On Approval of the Rescue Service Code", "On Making...
The financial system of Armenia carries on with its normal work, the Central Bank said in a statement.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked today a working consultation with the participation...
The Armenian Government is convening a meeting to discuss a potential declaration of state of emergency,...
Two more novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections...
The number of quarantined people from the town of Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat) in Armenia has reached nearly...
On March 17, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid a working visit to the country’s northeastern military units.
From March 9 to 11, Artsakh Republic Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army Jalal Harutyunyan...
On March 11, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March...
The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing...
The spokesperson of Armenia’s minister of defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigned from post, Hovhannisyan...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
