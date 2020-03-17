Russia closes borders until May

Russia has become the latest country to signal it will close its borders in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The new measures, which come into force at midnight on Tuesday evening, will last at least six weeks until May 1

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: They mirror similar restrictions imposed across Europe, as nations attempt to contain the threat of the virus, according to the Independent. The ban will not affect local citizens, diplomats, crew, transit passengers or foreign citizens with residency rights. Exceptions will also be made for those travelling following the death of a family member.